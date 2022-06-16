UP on alert ahead of Friday prayers

The Uttar Pradesh government is on alert ahead of Friday prayers after violence erupted in several districts on June 3 and June 10, following protests over remarks against the Prophet.



Nearly 24 districts have been identified as hyper-sensitive in terms of law-and-order situation.



The list includes Lucknow, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Agra, Mau, Sambhal, Meerut, Ambedkar Nagar, Bahraich, Ayodhya, Gonda and Saharanpur, among others.



Additional companies of RAF and PAC have been dispatched for these districts to maintain law and order during and after the Friday prayers.



ADG Law and Order Prashant Kumar said that emphasis is also on greater and continuous outreach and engagement, especially youth, through talks.