Tigress, cub die in Kanha reserve as Madhya Pradesh’s tiger deaths rise to 27

A tigress and her cub have died at Kanha Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh, taking the total number of tiger deaths in the state this year to 27, officials confirmed on Thursday.

The tigress, estimated to be between eight and ten years old, and her cub, around 18 months old, had been undergoing treatment in a quarantine facility within the reserve. Both died on Wednesday despite veterinary care, according to wildlife veterinarian Dr Sandeep Agarwal.

The deaths follow the recent loss of three other cubs belonging to the same tigress, which reportedly died between 21 and 25 April due to a combination of natural causes, drowning and respiratory infection. The tigress and her surviving cub had been rescued from the Sarhi range last week before being moved to the treatment centre.

Officials said post-mortem examinations were conducted, and the remains were disposed of in accordance with established protocols.

Madhya Pradesh, which recorded 785 tigers in the 2022 census — the highest in India — is home to nine tiger reserves. However, the rising number of fatalities this year has raised fresh concerns among conservationists and wildlife observers.