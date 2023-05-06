Tihar Jail murder: Eight prison staff suspended, inquiry initiated

Three days after the brutal murder of gangster Tillu Tajpuriya a.k.a Sunil Maan inside the high-security Tihar Jail, the Director-General (Prison) has suspended three assistant superintendents, four wardens and another staff member, sources said on Friday.



Department inquiries have also been initiated against three wardens even as DG Sanjay Baniwal instructed action to be taken against the commander of the Tamil Nadu Special Police Force under whose command nine personnel served, who were in the prison ward at the time of incident.



"The prison department has initiated action in the matter of Tillu Tajpuria's killing in which eight staff, including three assistant supritendents, of the prison department has been suspended," confirmed a prison spokesperson.