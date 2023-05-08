Tillu Tajpuriya murder: Seven personnel of Tamil Nadu Special Police suspended

Seven personnel of the Tamil Nadu Special Police (TNSP), who were on duty at a Tihar prison cell when gangster Tillu Tajpuriya was stabbed to death, have been suspended and will be sent back to Tamil Nadu for allegedly standing as mute spectators at the time of the incident, jail officials said on Sunday.



The development comes days after Director General of Delhi Prisons Sanjay Beniwal wrote to the Tamil Nadu Police asking them to take action against its personnel.



A meeting was also conducted with officials of the TNSP regarding the alleged negligence on part of their personnel during which they had assured to take departmental action against their personnel, a jail official had said.



"The Tamil Nadu Police has now suspended seven of its personnel and called them back," a jail official said.



The TNSP personnel were deployed at the cell number eight where the incident took place, the officials said.