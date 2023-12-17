Tipu Sultan or Krishnaraja Wadiyar? Mysuru airport naming debate heats up

The ruling Congress and BJP are confrontational following the proposal to name the Mysuru airport after Tipu Sultan. The BJP unit is opposing the proposal with full force and the issue is likely to take a communal turn in the state.

Minister for RDPR, IT, and BT Priyank Kharge made the proposal, and Congress MLA Prasad Abbaiah raised the issue in the winter session. Minister for housing BZ Zameer Ahmad Khan and others supported the proposal.

Sources in the Congress explain that the party wants to name Mysuru airport after Tipu to counter the BJP, which changed the name of the Tipu Express train to the Wadiyar Express.

BJP also removed the title ‘Mysuru Tiger,’ believed to be given to Tipu Sultan, from the syllabus of textbooks. The BJP government led by BS Yediyurappa had banned the celebration of Tipu Jayanthi in the state too.

The Congress government, under the leadership of chief minister Siddaramaiah, started the celebration of Tipu Jayanthi in Karnataka in 2015. Sources say the Siddaramaiah government is seriously contemplating naming the Mysuru airport after Tipu Sultan in this backdrop.

However, chief minister Siddaramaiah and deputy CM DK Shivakumar are tight-lipped about the issue. Sources explain that they are contemplating that the BJP may use the issue to polarise Hindu votes in the state as the 2024 Lok Sabha elections approach.