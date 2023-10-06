TMC announces indefinite sit-in outside Raj Bhavan

Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee announced an indefinite sit-in on Thursday in front of the Raj Bhavan, the official residence of Bengal’s governor CV Ananda Bose hours after he flew off to visit flood affected areas of North Bengal and then to Delhi.

Banerjee announced the sit-in after thousands of party functionaries and its top leadership marched up to the British-era edifice to protest the alleged withholding of West Bengal's MGNREGA dues by the Centre.

The huge show of strength brought traffic to a standstill in the heart of the busy metropolis.

The march comes days after the party held a two-day protest programme in New Delhi to draw attention to the alleged delayed payment of dues towards the MGNREGA programme which guarantees 100 days of work to the poor and for a scheme which helps build houses for poor families.

"We had sought a meeting with the Governor, but he did not grant us an audience. He has gone to North Bengal. It seems as if he regards us as bonded laborers. Today, we have come here, and we won't end this demonstration until he meets with us," Banerjee said addressing the gathering.