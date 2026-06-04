TMC councillor arrested after woman files sexual abuse case in Kolkata

The woman claimed that after the first incident she had approached the police, but no action was taken at the time because of Mondal's political influence and association with the ruling party. Following the alleged repeat offence last month, she again lodged a complaint with Regent Park Police Station, leading to the registration of a case and a formal investigation.

Police subsequently arrested Mondal on Thursday morning.

The arrest comes amid a series of actions against Trinamool councillors in Kolkata. On 2 June, councillors Sachin Singh and Arjit Das were arrested on allegations of corruption and extortion. A day later, on the night of 3 June, another councillor, Mahesh Kumar Sharma, was arrested on similar charges.

With Mondal's arrest, four Trinamool councillors have now been taken into custody within three days under separate criminal cases involving allegations ranging from corruption and extortion to sexual harassment.

The developments come at a politically sensitive time for the party. On Wednesday, senior Trinamool leader Firhad Hakim resigned as mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation. Party sources said the decision was taken after consultation with Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee.

The spate of arrests and high-profile developments has intensified scrutiny of the ruling party's functioning in Kolkata's civic administration, even as investigations in the various cases continue.

With IANS inputs