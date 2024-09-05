TMC criticises BJP, other parties for politicising death of R.G. Kar doctor

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday, 5 September, criticised the BJP and other parties for allegedly politicising the death of a woman doctor of a state-run hospital last month.

Speaking to reporters, TMC leader and minister Shashi Panja accused the BJP of not seeking justice but rather using the tragedy for political gain.

She said during the debate on the anti-rape Bill passed by the West Bengal Assembly, a BJP legislator had demanded immediate justice for the victim's family.

"Recently, the West Bengal Assembly passed the historic anti-rape Bill. While debating on the Bill, a BJP legislator said that justice should be immediately meted out to the victim's family and the CBI would not be spared if there is any delay", she said.

Panja claimed that the saffron party is engaging in political manoeuvres alongside other parties, which is exacerbating the distress of the victim's parents.

"BJP is not seeking any justice by politicising the issue. This is deeply affecting the sentiments of the victim's parents", she said.