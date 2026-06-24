TMC leader and husband go missing after Rs 4.39 crore gold recovery

A fresh twist has emerged in the illegal assets probe linked to arrested Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and former Bidhannagar mayor Sabyasachi Dutta, with Nadia Zilla Parishad member Tina Bhowmik Saha and her husband reportedly going missing days after police recovered more than 3 kgs of gold jewellery worth over Rs 4.39 crore from their residence.

Police on Wednesday said efforts were underway to trace Tina Bhowmik Saha, a Trinamool Congress leader considered a close associate of Dutta, after neither she nor her husband could be found during or after an extensive search operation at their home in Tehatta, Nadia district.

The search, which began late on Monday night and continued until Wednesday evening, led investigators to a cache of gold jewellery with an estimated market value exceeding Rs 4.39 crore. However, the couple was absent throughout the operation.

Investigators subsequently searched the residences of the couple's parents and in-laws but failed to locate them.

According to police, Tina Bhowmik Saha's elderly mother-in-law told officers that the couple had left home together for work on Monday and had not contacted the family since.

Neighbours reportedly told investigators that they saw the couple leaving in their personal vehicle shortly before the searches began.

The developments have fuelled speculation over whether the couple may have learned about the impending raids and chosen not to return home. Investigators are also examining the possibility that they have gone into hiding following the massive gold recovery.