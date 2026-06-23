Bengal: Rs 4.4 crore gold seized from Trinamool leader’s aide
Investigators are questioning Tina Bhowmik Saha about the source of the jewellery
In a major breakthrough in the probe into the alleged illegal assets of former Bidhannagar mayor and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sabyasachi Dutta, West Bengal Police recovered nearly 3 kg of gold jewellery worth over Rs 4 crore from the residence of Nadia Zilla Parishad member Tina Bhowmik Saha, a TMC leader considered a close associate of Dutta.
The recovery was made during an overnight raid at Saha's residence in Tehatta in Nadia district, conducted by the Bidhannagar South Police on the basis of information allegedly obtained during Dutta's interrogation.
Investigators said the search operation formed part of a wider probe into Dutta's alleged accumulation of illegal assets. The former mayor was arrested earlier this month on charges including extortion and possession of disproportionate assets. He had unsuccessfully contested the recently concluded assembly elections from the Barasat constituency.
According to police sources, investigators examining Dutta's financial dealings recovered documents, receipts and other records from his Rajarhat residence and a bank locker, indicating substantial purchases of gold jewellery. Large quantities of gold had also been seized during earlier searches.
Acting on fresh leads, police teams, accompanied by Dutta, carried out the late-night search at Saha's residence. During the operation, officers recovered approximately 3 kg of gold jewellery, with its market value estimated at over Rs 4.39 crore.
The entire cache has been seized and sent for further examination.
Police suspect that part of the gold may be linked to proceeds generated through alleged extortion and unaccounted transactions, though officials stressed that the investigation remains at a preliminary stage.
Investigators are now questioning Tina Bhowmik Saha regarding the source of the jewellery and the circumstances under which it came into her possession.
While police have remained tight-lipped about the specifics of the probe, sources said the recovery could provide crucial leads in tracing the alleged network through which assets were accumulated and concealed.
The seizure has added a new dimension to the high-profile investigation, with authorities now examining whether other associates of Dutta may also have held assets linked to the case.
Officials indicated that further searches and questioning could follow as investigators continue to map the alleged money trail.
With IANS inputs