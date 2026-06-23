Bengal: Rs 4.4 crore gold seized from Trinamool leader’s aide

In a major breakthrough in the probe into the alleged illegal assets of former Bidhannagar mayor and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sabyasachi Dutta, West Bengal Police recovered nearly 3 kg of gold jewellery worth over Rs 4 crore from the residence of Nadia Zilla Parishad member Tina Bhowmik Saha, a TMC leader considered a close associate of Dutta.

The recovery was made during an overnight raid at Saha's residence in Tehatta in Nadia district, conducted by the Bidhannagar South Police on the basis of information allegedly obtained during Dutta's interrogation.

Investigators said the search operation formed part of a wider probe into Dutta's alleged accumulation of illegal assets. The former mayor was arrested earlier this month on charges including extortion and possession of disproportionate assets. He had unsuccessfully contested the recently concluded assembly elections from the Barasat constituency.

According to police sources, investigators examining Dutta's financial dealings recovered documents, receipts and other records from his Rajarhat residence and a bank locker, indicating substantial purchases of gold jewellery. Large quantities of gold had also been seized during earlier searches.