TMC leaders Arjun Singh, Dibyendu Adhikari join BJP
Singh represents West Bengal's Barrackpur in the Lok Sabha and Adhikari the Tamluk constituency
Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs Arjun Singh and Dibyendu Adhikari joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday.
Singh represents West Bengal's Barrackpur in the Lok Sabha and Adhikari, brother of state BJP chief Suvendu Adhikari, the Tamluk constituency.
They joined the BJP at its headquarters in New Delhi in the presence of party national general-secretary Dushyant Gautam and West Bengal co-in-charge Amit Malviya.
Singh, who had earlier joined the BJP in 2019 after quitting the TMC and defeated the then-TMC candidate on the Barrackpur seat, had returned to the TMC again in 2022 even as he remained a BJP MP on Parliament record.
He announced that he was leaving the TMC days after being dropped from the Mamata Banerjee-led party's list of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls.
