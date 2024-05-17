TMC lodges complaint with EC against BJP candidate Abhijit Gangopadhyay

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday, 17 May, said that it has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against BJP candidate for Tamluk Lok Sabha constituency Abhijit Gangopadhyay for his alleged 'sexist' remarks against chief minister Mamata Banerjee at a public rally.

The TMC will also take recourse to legal action, a senior party leader said.

TMC leader and West Bengal minister Shashi Panja told reporters here that Gangopadhyay, who is a former judge of Calcutta High Court, has crossed all limits of decency by making 'sexist' remarks against Banerjee.

In a purported video which surfaced on Thursday Gangopadhyay was heard wondering about "the amount at which Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is getting sold," triggering a row with the TMC labelling it as BJP's guarantee of disrespecting women, while the saffron party raised doubts about the clip's authenticity.