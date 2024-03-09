'Gandhi or Godse?' A choice ex-justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay couldn't make

Gandhi or Godse? This was the question asked of controversial former Calcutta High Court judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay, who appeared for an interview on the Bengali news channel ABP Ananda less than 24 hours after joining the BJP on 7 March.

During the rapid-fire round of the interview, the anchor asked Gangopadhyay a series of quick questions involving one of two choices. In a clip from the interview that has since gone viral on social media, the anchor asks the judge, "Gandhi or Godse?" To which his response is: "I won't answer this right away, I need to think about it."

In answer to whether he would choose Rabindranath Tagore's poem Bharat Teertha or Veer Savarkar's book Hindutva, however, Gangopadhyay firmly opted for Tagore, just as he chose secularism when asked whether he wanted a secular India or a 'Hindu rashtra' India.

Which may seem strange to some, given that Godse considered Savarkar his mentor, and both owed allegiance to the RSS and Hindu Mahasabha, the radical right-wing outfit which continues to celebrate 30 January, the day Gandhiji was killed, by paying tribute to Godse.

So for the retired judge to unhesitatingly opt for Tagore vis-à-vis Savarkar and yet hesitate when it came to Gandhi vs Godse may seem odd, but not to those familiar with Bengal politics.