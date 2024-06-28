TN assembly passes resolution urging Centre to exempt state from NEET

The Tamil Nadu assembly on Friday, 28 June passed a unanimous resolution urging the Centre to exempt the state from National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test and allow it to admit students to medical courses based on Plus Two exam marks.

The resolution, adopted by the House despite the BJP's opposition and walkout, called upon the Centre to amend the National Medical Commission Act and abolish the country-wide screening test taking into account the irregularities and increasing opposition to the test in several states, which toed Tamil Nadu's line.

BJP's ally, the PMK, however supported the resolution piloted by Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin, who argued that the test was discriminatory and deprived an opportunity for the rural and poor students to access medical education and denied states their rights to admit students with Plus Two marks as the qualifying criteria.

"NEET is needed. The Assembly resolution against NEET is unacceptable and we are staging a walkout," Nagendran said and walked out along with the BJP legislators.

The principal opposition AIADMK was not present in the House as all the members were suspended for the brief session concluding on 29 June for disrupting the House over the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy incident.