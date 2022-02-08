TN Assembly to hold special session today on NEET

The members will be discussing the points raised by the Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi while rejecting the Bill and resending it to the government.



The Governor while returning the Bill had said that it was against the students of rural Tamil Nadu. This was strongly opposed by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and his cabinet colleagues and political parties that had opposed NEET and signed the passing of the Bill.



A meeting of political parties of Tamil Nadu had decided to convene a special session of the legislative Assembly to pass the Bill against NEET once more and to resend it to the Governor.