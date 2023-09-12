Stone-pelting of Tamil Nadu state buses: Karnataka police seek accused
The vandalism occurred following the Karnataka private bus operators' transport strike. Police suspect the involvement of a violent gang targeting vehicles that defied the bandh call
The Karnataka Police have launched a hunt for the accused who pelted stones at buses owned by the Tamil Nadu Road Transport Corporation in Bengaluru, said officials on Tuesday, 12 September.
The incident had taken place on midnight of Monday, 11 September, near the Satellite bus terminal in the precincts of the Chamarajapet police station in the state capital.
One bus driver, named Gunashekaran, had lodged a complaint in this regard.
The miscreants had damaged the windows of the buses. The buses were parked near a Bharat petrol station when the incident occurred.
The police are collecting information and also gathering CCTV footage regarding the incident to track down the accused persons. The incident had taken place after the withdrawal of the bandh called by the private transport organisations.
The police suspect that the gang, which attacked vehicles carrying passengers, defied the strike call and was involved in the incident.
Police commissioner B. Dayananda has appealed to victims to approach the nearest police station and file complaints. The investigation is on.
