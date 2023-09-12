Stone-pelting of Tamil Nadu state buses: Karnataka police seek accused

The Karnataka Police have launched a hunt for the accused who pelted stones at buses owned by the Tamil Nadu Road Transport Corporation in Bengaluru, said officials on Tuesday, 12 September.

The incident had taken place on midnight of Monday, 11 September, near the Satellite bus terminal in the precincts of the Chamarajapet police station in the state capital.

One bus driver, named Gunashekaran, had lodged a complaint in this regard.

The miscreants had damaged the windows of the buses. The buses were parked near a Bharat petrol station when the incident occurred.