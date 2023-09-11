Protestors call off strike as Karnataka govt addresses majority of demands

The Karnataka government on Monday managed to convince the Federation of Karnataka State Private Transport Association to call off their strike following a series of negotiations in Bangalore. The federation had initiated the strike due to their grievances regarding the state government's alleged failure to fulfil their demands, including a ban on bike taxis.

The federation had called for a bandh seeking a ban on bike taxis, urging the government to completely withdraw or extend the Shakti scheme, which offers free bus rides to women on state-run transport buses, to private buses, among other demands.