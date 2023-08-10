K’taka DyCM Shivakumar stiffens stand on contractors, says 'probe will take place'

Stiffening his stand on withholding clearance of bills to contractors, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said on Thursday that an investigation will take place before clearing bills of contractors.

Speaking to reporters, Shivakumar said, "The complaints were given by them (BJP) and Kempanna (President of State Contractors' Association). Justice has to be given in on all these complaints. Let them do anything for publicity."

“I know who is calling them to New Delhi and tutoring them by giving statements. I also know who is presenting them before the media. Those behind it are well settled and will talk about it later. The contractors will have to prove their work in the investigation. For those contractors, who had executed the works genuinely, the government will give justice to them,” he said.