TN CM Stalin announces Rs 6,000 cash assistance to people affected by cyclone

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday announced a cyclone relief package comprising Rs 6,000 cash assistance and increased payout under other categories including enhanced compensation for flood-hit crops.

The cash assistance to people, whose livelihoods were affected by the cyclone, would be paid in cash at ration shops (Public Distribution System outlets) in their respective residential neighbourhoods.

Seeking relief for the MSME sector, he wrote to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, requesting for a number of sops including provision of overdraft to tide over the losses suffered by them.

On December 3 and 4, under the influence of Cyclone 'Michaung,' Chennai and nearby areas in Chengelpet, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts received heavy to very heavy rainfall leading to heavy inundation and damage to properties and loss of lives.

The Chief Minister's announcement followed a hi-level meeting chaired by him at the Secretariat that reviewed damage due to floods and the relief to be provided to the affected people.

A government press release said Stalin has ordered increasing the compensation for rain-hit crops (33 per cent and above) including paddy from Rs 13,500 per hectare to Rs 17,000.

If perennial crops and trees had been affected, the compensation per hectare would be hiked to Rs 22,500 per hectare from Rs 18,000. For rain-fed crops, the compensation would be increased to Rs 8,500 from Rs 7,410 per hectare.