TN CM Stalin confers communal harmony award on fact checker Md Zubair, BJP sees red

Tamil Nadu chief minister M.K. Stalin on Friday presented the state government's award for promotion of communal harmony to fact-checker Mohammed Zubair "in recognition of his contribution in prevention of violence" by debunking claims on social media that migrant workers were under attack in Tamil Nadu. A co-founder of AltNews, Zubair was presented the award by Stalin at the 75th Republic Day celebrations in the state.

While Zubair expressed happiness over the award, the BJP's state unit took strong exception to the government awarding a "biased manipulator".

The government said in March 2023, claims were made on social media that "migrant workers were being attacked in Tamil Nadu". After verifying the authenticity of the video clips that made such claims, Zubair made it amply clear on AltNews that the claims were false and no such attacks took place in Tamil Nadu.

"Thus, he stopped the spread of rumours against Tamil Nadu and acted to prevent violence caused by caste, religion, race and language in the state," the government said in the award citation. "In appreciation of the services rendered by him in maintenance of communal harmony, Thiru Mohammed Zubair is presented with the Kottai Ameer Communal Harmony Award for the year 2024."

Further, the government said Zubair has been "rendering various services to promote communal harmony".