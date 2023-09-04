TN CM Stalin slams 'one nation, one election' pitch

The BJP government's push for "one nation, one election" is a blatant attempt to undermine the nation's federal structure, DMK President and Chief Minister M K Stalin alleged in Chennai on Sunday.

It is a move towards centralised power that goes against the essence of India, a union of states, he said. "This abrupt announcement and the subsequent high-level committee formation only fuel suspicions. #OneNationOneElection is a recipe for #dictatorship, not #democracy," Stalin said on X.

Addressing a gathering at a marriage, the DMK chief said a panel formed for this purpose has been carried out in an autocratic manner to achieve what the BJP regime already intended and "for a conspiracy (towards a despotic regime)". The DMK, the third largest party in Parliament, does not have a representation in the committee, he said.