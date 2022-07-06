TN farmers ask Centre for funds to repair dams

K. Balasubramani, general secretary of Vivasayigal Munnetra Kazhagam, while speaking to IANS pointed out: "Farmers are struggling to receive water due to poor infrastructure. This, has affected mainly the farmers in the southern parts of the state and the tail end of the Cauvery belt. The farmers complain that with the flow of water restricted or rather not available, the lands have turned barren".



The farmers association leader also said that the present state government had even scrapped a promise made by the previous government to open a check dam between Vangal and Nerur for irrigation purposes.



Balasubramani alleged that the farmer associations and individual farmers have petitioned the present government against this but to no avail.