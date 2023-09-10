TN forest department finds evidence of poisoning in death of tigers

A Tamil Nadu forest department team, set up to probe the death of two tigers near the Avalanche dam in The Niligiris district has, in its preliminary investigation, found circumstantial evidence indicating that at least one of the big cats had ingested poison.

The forest department also clarified that the two dead tigers were male instead of the earlier statement that they were tigresses, and aged three and eight.

Forest officials said that a cattle carcass was found in a decomposed stage near to the carcasses of the two tigers.

The Nilgiris' District Forest Officer S. Gowtham told media persons that the tigers would have consumed the meat of the carcass before their deaths.