TN govt to boycott 'At Home' reception at Raj Bhavan on I-Day

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday said the state government would boycott the customary, ‘At Home’ reception at Raj Bhavan hosted by the Governor, R.N. Ravi on the evening of Independence Day.

The boycott is over the alleged "confusion" created in higher education and Universities as also the refusal of the Governor to give assent to bills adopted by the state legislature. The controversial statement’s of the Tamil Nadu Governor is also cited as another reason of the state government to boycott the reception.

In a statement on Monday, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister charged that the Governor has been making unkind statements in public forums.

He said that the Governor has publicly said that left to him (Governor), he would never give assent to the Bill seeking exemption for Tamil Nadu from NEET for undergraduate medical admissions.

Stalin said, “The Governor refuses to understand that students and their parents from poor, downtrodden and the middle class are losing their dreams and opportunities.”