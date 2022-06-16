TN Idols traced to museums in US, probe commences

Preliminary inquiry was conducted and the old pictures of Somaskandar and Amman were collected from the French Institute, Puducherry for reference.



A senior officer with the Idol wing told IANS, "The idols of Somaskandar and of Amman at the Sivapuram temple seem to be replicas of the old idols that were smuggled out to the US. We have traced the original idols at two museums in the US and we are probing those who are behind this."