TN police registers case against PMK MLA for dowry harassment

She said that after marriage she found that her husband Shankar had a relationship with other women. She also said that her husband's family harassed her and threatened her with dire consequences if her family did not give them more dowry.

The Suramangalam police in Salem district of Tamil Nadu registered a case against Sadhasivam, his wife Baby, his son Shankar and his daughter, Kalaivani. The police have registered case under Sections 294(b),498 (A), 406 and 506(i) of the Indian Penal Code(IPC), Under Section 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act and under Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women(TNPHW) Act.

The police have also sent a report to the office of Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker as the case is registered against an MLA.