TN registers four-fold increase in tiger population in 16 years

The tiger population of Tamil Nadu has taken a giant leap with the number of big cats increasing four fold in the state. From 76 tigers in 2006, the current number is 306.

The number of Tigers was released by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) and the WildLife Institute of India (WII) during the occasion of Global Tiger Day on Saturday.

In the last tiger census of 2018, the number in Tamil Nadu forests was 264 and in the latest census it has reached 306.