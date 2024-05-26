To eliminate 'EVM tampering', Sibal's checklist for counting day

Independent Rajya Sabha MP and former Union minister Kapil Sibal has provided a comprehensive checklist for candidates and counting agents for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections to ensure the integrity of electronic voting machines (EVMs).

Addressing the media in Delhi on Sunday, Sibal said, “Voting results will be out on 4 June. I want to make the public and the political parties aware of what you should do when the machines (EVMs) open. So I have made a chart for all parties and all counting agents.

"In this chart, the CU (control unit) number, BU (ballot unit) number and VVPAT ID will be present. The third column is very important — June 4 is written in the third column and the time when the machine will be opened is written below. If there is any difference in this time, then you will know that the machine has already been opened somewhere.”