Confession that agencies acting at his behest: Sibal on Modi's 'jail' barb at Tejashwi

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Sunday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his veiled 'jail' swipe at Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav, and claimed that this was a "confession" that probe agencies were acting at the PM's behest.

Sibal also came down hard on Modi for his 'mujra' remark and said even though this was a violation of the model code of conduct, no one, including the Election Commission of India (ECI), will act as they are "hand in glove".

The prime minister has stated in his speeches that the INDIA bloc will take away water taps, electricity, money from banks and also taken a 'mujra' jibe, the former Union minister said at a press conference in New Delhi.

"He is sitting in a high office that has dignity. If you reduce the dignity of the PM's post to such a level...look at what is being said on social media. It is an insult to women also," Sibal said, about the 'mujra' remark.