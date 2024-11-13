'TOP' vanishing from plates of poor due to failure of PM Modi's policies: Cong

The Congress on Wednesday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the high inflation rate of tomatoes, onions and potatoes, saying 'TOP' is disappearing from the plates of the poor owing to the "failure" of his policies.

Congress MP and general-secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh shared an old video of Modi on X, in which he is heard talking about the importance of 'TOP' — tomatoes, onions and potatoes — in Indian households.

"What kind of top priority is this, prime minister? The prices of the things that you said would be given top priority are skyrocketing. Because of this, the inflation rate of vegetables has reached 42%. The inflation rate of tomatoes is 161.3%, of potatoes 64.9% and onion 51.8%," Ramesh wrote in the post in Hindi on X. "Owing to the failure of your policies, 'TOP' is disappearing from the plates of the poor."