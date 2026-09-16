‘Tool of oppression’: Allahabad HC pulls up UP bureaucracy over Goondas Act

Allahabad High Court says Uttar Pradesh's Goondas Act is being used as a 'tool of oppression' despite repeated rulings against arbitrary proceedings.

Court quashes proceedings against Abhishek Tyagi, noting a three-year gap between two criminal cases did not establish that he was a habitual offender.

It awards Tyagi Rs 50,000 in damages and warns bureaucrats they could face punitive damages, recoverable from their salaries, for illegal orders.

The Allahabad High Court has warned Uttar Pradesh bureaucrats against using the state's Goondas Act as a tool of oppression, saying officials could face punitive damages if they continue issuing illegal and arbitrary orders.

The court also awarded Rs 50,000 in damages to petitioner Abhishek Tyagi, against whom proceedings had been initiated under the Uttar Pradesh Control of Goondas Act, 1970. It said the state government would be at liberty to recover the damages from the salaries of the bureaucrats concerned.

Justice Sandeep Jain, in an order dated 10 September, allowed Tyagi's petition challenging the proceedings and quashed orders passed by the additional commissioner of police, Ghaziabad, and the commissioner, Meerut Division.

Proceedings against Tyagi were initiated on the basis of two criminal cases. In an order dated 18 September 2025, the ACP, Ghaziabad, had directed him to reside at his permanent address and mark his attendance at the police station concerned on every second and fourth Saturday for six months.

Tyagi's appeal against the order was subsequently dismissed by the commissioner, Meerut Division, on 10 December 2025.