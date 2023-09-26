Toolkit case: Delhi HC dismisses activist Disha Ravi’s plea seeking change of bail conditions

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday, 26 September, dismissed climate activist Disha Ravi’s plea to modify her bail condition of seeking prior permission of the trial court before travelling abroad as she is facing prosecution in the alleged toolkit case against her over the 2021 farmers' protests.

The toolkit was distributed in the form of a Google Doc that went viral on Twitter. According to the police, the "toolkit" on the farmers' protest that Ravi with two others allegedly created was developed with an intention to "tarnish India's image".

She has challenged a trial court's order which dismissed her plea to modify the bail condition.

A court on February 23, 2021, granted bail to Ravi days after she was arrested from Bengaluru for allegedly editing a social media toolkit about the farmer protest against three farm laws.

The court had granted bail saying there was "scanty" and "sketchy" evidence to back charges of sedition against Ravi. Notably, while granting bail, the trial court had imposed various conditions on her including that she shall not leave the country without prior permission of the court.