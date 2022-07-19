Top Lashkar terrorist among 4 arrested in J&K's Rajouri

Four persons were arrested and a huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered after the Jammu and Kashmir Police mopped up an Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) network in Rajouri district, officials said.



Police said that in a major breakthrough Talib Hussain Shah alias Abu Ahmad, resident of Draj in Rajouri and LeT commander for the area, was arrested along with his associates. Shah remained instrumental in almost all the major terrorist activities in the Pir Panjal area over last three years



"He was tasked to carry out terror attacks on the security forces, minority community and prominent political figures of the area," police said.



Police said Talib Hussain Shah and his associates have been found to be involved in five criminal and terrorism related cases.



Arms and ammunition were recovered, including Under Barrel Grenade Launcher grenades, two AK 47 rifles, three AK-47 magazines, two pistols, pistol magazine and 5 Kg IED were recovered.