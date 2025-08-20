Torrential rains claim 21 lives across Maharashtra, wreck farmland
Officials say around 1,500 people have been moved to safer locations, while standing crops on over 14 lakh acres have suffered extensive damage
Incessant rainfall over the past three days has claimed at least 21 lives and left 10 others injured across Maharashtra, with flash floods, landslides and house collapses reported in several districts.
Officials said nearly 1,500 people have been moved to safer locations, while standing crops on more than 14 lakh acres have suffered extensive damage.
According to the State Emergency Operation Centre, most fatalities were caused by people being swept away in floodwaters, landslides or structural collapses. The worst-affected districts include Thane and Palghar, where over 1,100 people have been shifted to safety.
Rescue efforts are underway, with NDRF teams deployed in Mori village (Palghar) and other flood-hit areas. At least 120 villagers were rescued in Palghar, while 44 others were evacuated from Sawantpada. In Nanded district, which witnessed a cloudburst, nearly 300 people were shifted to relief camps.
Rivers across the Konkan region, including the Jagbudi (Ratnagiri), Amba (Raigad), Vashishthi, Shastri, Kodawali, and Savitri, have crossed danger levels. The Ulhas River in Thane also breached warning marks. In Mumbai, the Mithi River overflowed, forcing the evacuation of 400 residents, though officials later said the situation was under control.
Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said immediate relief measures and damage assessments were underway. District collectors have been directed to provide compensation for loss of lives, livestock and houses, while agricultural losses are being evaluated. “Orders have been given to the NDRF, SDRF and all disaster management agencies to remain on alert and coordinate efforts,” Fadnavis said.
Deputy CM Eknath Shinde also visited affected areas after the Mithi River overflowed.
Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai city, Mumbai suburbs, Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts for the next 24 hours, warning of extremely heavy rainfall. An orange alert is in place for Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Gadchiroli and parts of Kolhapur.
Authorities have urged citizens to remain cautious as the state continues to face widespread flooding due to a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal.
With IANS inputs
