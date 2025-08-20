Torrential rains claim 21 lives across Maharashtra, wreck farmland

Incessant rainfall over the past three days has claimed at least 21 lives and left 10 others injured across Maharashtra, with flash floods, landslides and house collapses reported in several districts.

Officials said nearly 1,500 people have been moved to safer locations, while standing crops on more than 14 lakh acres have suffered extensive damage.

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre, most fatalities were caused by people being swept away in floodwaters, landslides or structural collapses. The worst-affected districts include Thane and Palghar, where over 1,100 people have been shifted to safety.

Rescue efforts are underway, with NDRF teams deployed in Mori village (Palghar) and other flood-hit areas. At least 120 villagers were rescued in Palghar, while 44 others were evacuated from Sawantpada. In Nanded district, which witnessed a cloudburst, nearly 300 people were shifted to relief camps.