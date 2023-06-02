'Touched inappropriately, was shell-shocked', says female wrestler in FIR against WFI chief

But to her utter shock and surprise, the federation without considering her emails instead issued a show cause notice to her for "indiscipline" and directed her to visit the office in Delhi.



"Though I was not in the physical state to visit the office of the federation, but out of fear of any unjust action being taken against me and in compliance with the notice, I visited the federation office. I had also taken along with me all the medical documents/records. There I met Singh, Vinod Tomar, who upon meeting, informed me that a disciplinary committee had been constituted to take the decision in relation to the show cause notice issued to me. Tomar asked me to go inside the office of the President (Singh) alone...," she further stated.



"... In the said meeting, Singh first started scolding me for the tweet which I had posted in the past highlighting the issues of WFI and other reforms which it needed and also about my inability to play in the Indoor Asian Games, this was despite the fact that I had supplied the federation all relevant medical records and details of my injury," she further stated.