Tourist from West Bengal caught stealing Buddha idol from Tawang Monastery
Despite seriousness of the act, Buddha Park Gompa administration chose not to pursue legal action after the sacred items were recovered
A tourist from West Bengal found himself at the centre of an unusual episode in Tawang, after he was apprehended for allegedly taking sacred objects from revered religious sites, including the iconic Tawang Monastery, officials said on Thursday.
According to Kato Tasso, the deputy superintendent of police in Tawang, the 54-year-old man was identified and detained after CCTV footage capturing the alleged act spread widely across social media, prompting swift police action.
Authorities said a Buddha idol had been removed from the monastery — widely regarded as the largest monastery in India and one of the most spiritually significant centres of Tibetan Buddhism in the region. In addition, a pair of Tingsha cymbals and two metal butter lamps were reportedly taken from the nearby Giant Buddha Statue Park, a serene site frequented by pilgrims and visitors alike.
“The footage showed the tourist taking a Buddha idol and other sacred articles from the premises, following which an investigation was launched,” Tasso said.
A police team swiftly traced the accused and intercepted him on Wednesday morning. During the search, officers recovered all the missing items — estimated to be worth between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000 — from his possession, bringing the brief but troubling episode to a close.
Despite the seriousness of the act, the matter took an unexpectedly conciliatory turn. The administration of the Buddha Park Gompa chose not to pursue legal proceedings after the sacred objects were returned. The caretaker monk and the management decided to pardon the tourist after he expressed remorse and assured them that such behaviour would never be repeated.
Police officials said the man provided a written undertaking acknowledging his mistake and pledging to refrain from any such actions in the future. He was cautioned about potential legal consequences and advised to respect the sanctity and religious sentiments associated with sacred places.
The tourist had arrived in Tawang with his wife on 2 March for what was meant to be a peaceful holiday in the scenic Himalayan town — a trip that instead ended with a stern lesson in reverence and responsibility.
With PTI inputs
