Tourist from West Bengal caught stealing Buddha idol from Tawang Monastery

A tourist from West Bengal found himself at the centre of an unusual episode in Tawang, after he was apprehended for allegedly taking sacred objects from revered religious sites, including the iconic Tawang Monastery, officials said on Thursday.

According to Kato Tasso, the deputy superintendent of police in Tawang, the 54-year-old man was identified and detained after CCTV footage capturing the alleged act spread widely across social media, prompting swift police action.

Authorities said a Buddha idol had been removed from the monastery — widely regarded as the largest monastery in India and one of the most spiritually significant centres of Tibetan Buddhism in the region. In addition, a pair of Tingsha cymbals and two metal butter lamps were reportedly taken from the nearby Giant Buddha Statue Park, a serene site frequented by pilgrims and visitors alike.

“The footage showed the tourist taking a Buddha idol and other sacred articles from the premises, following which an investigation was launched,” Tasso said.