Bengal man held for over 50 bomb threats targeting schools, metro stations

Police have arrested a 28-year-old man from West Bengal for allegedly sending more than 50 bomb threat emails to institutions across several states, including schools, metro stations and financial establishments in Mumbai.

Officials said the accused, identified as Sourav Vishwas, is suspected of issuing a series of threatening messages over the past five days in an attempt to create panic among the public.

According to the Mumbai Police, the emails targeted locations in Mumbai as well as in Delhi, Gujarat and other parts of the country.

Investigators from the Dindoshi Police Station said one such email was received on 27 February at around 8.46 am by several schools and metro stations in Mumbai. The message warned that bombs would be detonated within two days, triggering an immediate security alert and a police investigation.