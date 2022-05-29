Tourist surge in Rajasthan, domestic footfalls surpass pre-Covid numbers

"We are trying to bring in repeat tourists by offering them diverse tourism experiences. Eco trails, jungle safaris, leopards and panther safari, cruising on river front in Kota are a few amongst the latest offers which are exciting tourists these days," said Rathore.

Cities like Kota which have been developed as a coaching hub will cruise on the Chambal front. "There are parents who come along with their children from far off areas and they should have some place where they can spend decent time too. Hence comes the cruising option," said Rathore.

So, the coming days will see Rajasthan attracting tourists from all age groups from every corner with our attractive acclaimed assets, new products and initiatives like eco-trails and panther-leopard safari, she added.

Meanwhile, Gajendra Luniwal, president of Jaipur Hotel Association, confirmed that happy times are ahead. "Seems that the curse of Covid has subsided and we look forward to a heavy tourist footfall in the ensuing monsoon and winter."