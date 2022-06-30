Tourists at the Taj Mahal are scared of simian attacks

Frequent attempts are made to contain the simian menace in Agra, Mathura and Vrindavan visited by thousands of tourists and pilgrims daily. A Former Divisional Commissioner engaged an NGO, Wildlife SOS, to round up 10,000 monkeys, but the plan did not materialise due to lack of permission from appropriate authorities. But now the situation is really alarming. Monkeys are seen in armies marching from one area to the other. The city has more than 50,000 monkeys.



"Due to the provisions of the Wildlife Act, the monkeys can not be attacked or rounded up without adequate safeguards and precautions. Plans to shift the monkeys to other areas have failed, as no district wants to shelter them," said environmentalist Devashish Bhattacharya. Indeed, the state faces the biggest threat to peace in the form of exploding simian population in Agra and neighbouring religious shrines in Mathura district and Vrindavan. Pilgrims are almost daily attacked in Vrindavan. Usually the monkeys target spectacles or purses which are returned only when some eatables or cold drinks are offered to the monkeys, Bhattacharya added.



Civic authorities seem helpless in tackling the menace. "We have written so many times to the municipal corporation, but there has been no action, an ASI official, said.



"When VIPs like presidents, visit Vrindavan, Langurs are hired, but that also draws the ire of animal lovers. Every shrine has dozens and dozens of the primates. For the pilgrims -- especially women and children -- negotiating their way through the lanes has always been difficult with cows and stray dogs everywhere. Now the simian menace has compounded it," convener of Friends of Vrindavan, Jagan Nath said. Its a strange world, monkeys can attack humans, but we cannot kill or shoot them, a devotee exclaimed.



Agra Development Foundation secretary, KC Jain said, "we plan to file a petition in the Allahabad High Court to demand state government's intervention. In the meanwhile, we request everyone to plant fruit bearing trees this monsoon season. On the one hand there is large scale deforestation, on the other hand trees that are being planted are basically ornamental, that can not support monkeys. The whole Agra region is infested by Vilayati Babool, Julie flora, with thorns. We have demanded that government agencies clear these trees and plant fruit bearing trees to attract the simian population."