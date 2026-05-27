Tourists dash to Shimla as plains sizzle; 70K vehicles reach city in 72 hours

Tourist inflow to Himachal Pradesh has surged sharply as people escape intense heat in the plains, with Shimla witnessing massive traffic pressure after 6,31,000 vehicles entered the hill town in the last 24 days, officials said.

The situation has worsened in the past 72 hours alone, with around 70,000 vehicles reaching the city, turning the “Queen of Hills” into a traffic bottleneck even before the peak summer season begins.

According to police data, about 3,70,000 vehicles entered Shimla from the Chandigarh-Kalka route, while the rest arrived via Kinnaur, Bilaspur and Kullu corridors.

Additional superintendent of police Abhishek said the sudden spike in tourist arrivals has intensified Shimla’s long-standing parking and congestion problems.