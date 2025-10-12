Where is the incentive for Himalayan states to protect their environment?

Whether these are natural disasters, as the government would like us to believe, or manmade disasters, is debatable; but that is not the focus of this piece and can be left for another day. I am on a larger and more fundamental point: Can the country afford the destruction of the Himalayas, and do these Himalayan states need help?

North India and its Gangetic plains would not survive without the forests, the glaciers and rivers that originate from Himachal and Uttarakhand, and would soon become a desert; these rivers sustain a population of almost 300 million people and are a lifeline for many cities. The Himalaya Hindukush ranges help to moderate the climate, enable the monsoon precipitation and snow that recharge the rivers every year.

They contain some of Hinduism's most revered religious shrines and pilgrimages.

They are the green lungs which enable north India to breathe and provide relief to 40 million tourists every year.

We cannot afford to lose this landscape.

But losing them we are, because of financial compulsions.