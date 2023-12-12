Tourists inconvenienced as hotel staffers join stir over power shortage in Andamans' Havelock Island

Around 2,000 tourists faced inconvenience in hotels as many staffers were away to join sit-in demonstrations in protest against frequent power cuts in Swaraj Dweep, popularly known as Havelock Island, in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

As many as 300 agitators, including hotel staffers, locals and tour operators, staged sit-in demonstrations in front of Inspection Bungalow, jetty and Havelock Bazaar, all three spots situated in close proximity, for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, demanding uninterrupted power supply in the island during the ongoing peak tourist season.

Swaraj Dweep panchayat pradhan Ajit Kumar Roy said, "Today, our peaceful demonstration entered the second day and will continue till tomorrow. After that, if the situation does not improve, we may hold a relay hunger strike from December 14 and even call for a strike in the tourism industry".

Tourists stepping onto the island at the jetty were greeted with placards that read "Welcome to stone-age island" and "No power, no water, no wifi, enjoy primitive living experience".

On the first day of the protest, the agitators continued the demonstration till dusk.

"We came here yesterday and were worried about the stir... there is a severe power shortage in the island, due to which hotel staffers were unable to provide regular water supply and Wi-Fi services," Sunny Rathore, a tourist from Haryana, told PTI.