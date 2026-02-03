Toxic cough syrup: 4-year-old boy from MP dies months after being in coma

A four-year-old boy from Madhya Pradesh, who had been in a coma for over four months, died at AIIMS Nagpur on Sunday night after allegedly consuming Coldrif cough syrup, officials confirmed on Monday.

Harsh, from Tikabarri village in Betul district near Chhindwara, fell critically ill last year after taking the syrup, which was later found to contain diethylene glycol, a highly poisonous compound that can cause kidney failure. The boy had been receiving intensive care treatment at AIIMS Nagpur since his condition deteriorated.

Betul’s chief medical and health officer, Dr. Manoj Hurmade, confirmed the child’s death and said a post-mortem was conducted in Nagpur, after which the body was handed over to the family. Harsh’s uncle, Shyam Yadav, said the boy’s last rites were performed on Monday evening.