Toyota halts operations at all of its Japan factories

Toyota announced the temporary suspension of operations in all 14 of its manufacturing plants in Japan due to a system malfunction on Tuesday.

The issue did not seem to stem from a cyberattack and the problem was being investigated, said company spokesperson Sawako Takeda.

Toyota stated that the system glitch had impacted 28 assembly lines and said it was not clear when they would be back up and running. Reuters reported that the glitch meant that around one-third of the company's global production was out of operation.