Train drivers urge Rahul Gandhi to address 'serious safety issues'

The All India Loco Running Staff Association's south zone president said on Saturday that loco drivers handed a memorandum to Lok Sabha leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, blaming poor working conditions for a spate of recent train accidents.

R. Kumaresan, who played a crucial role in organising the interaction between the Congress MP and the loco pilots at New Delhi railway station on Friday, told PTI that they wanted to bring to Gandhi's attention "serious safety issues" faced by drivers and passengers in the Railways.

"Recent accidents, including collisions in Indian Railways, apart from other issues, have brought forth the urgent necessity to resolve the working conditions of loco pilots since it is said that there is human failure," the association said in the memorandum.

Highlighting the plight of train drivers, the note said loco pilots, especially those who drive goods trains, work 14 to 16 hours a day and get to go home after three or four days. It said these drivers work for more than four consecutive nights and instead of getting weekly rest, are allowed to rest once in 10 days.

The memorandum said a task force on safety appointed by the railways in 2017 found that overshooting of red signals happens mostly when loco pilots return after "inadequate" weekly rest. "Since they are denied leave to attend to their domestic work, they perform domestic work during rest periods and therefore, rest is insufficient for them," it added.