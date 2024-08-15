Traitors who supported British now lecturing on patriotism: Shivakumar

Taking a veiled dig at the BJP, Karnataka deputy chief minister and state Congress chief D.K. Shivakumar on Thursday, 15 August, said the traitors who had joined hands with the British during the freedom struggle are today lecturing others about patriotism.

Speaking at the 78th Independence Day celebration at the state Congress office in Bengaluru, he said, “We need to protect the country from these wolves in sheep’s clothing. It is important that we need to educate the younger generation about Congress’s role in the freedom struggle. More than 6.5 lakh Congressmen sacrificed their lives during the freedom struggle. Today’s Congressmen must be proud of their legacy.

“Shyama Prasad Mukherjee (Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder) had written a letter to the British to suppress the Quit India Movement. His followers are today questioning Congress’s contribution to the nation. It was the Congress which built the national assets which the BJP is selling today. What is BJP’s contribution to the country? They are the ones who joined hands with the British,” he said.