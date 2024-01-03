Transport unions' to protest at Jantar Mantar against new provisions on hit-and-run

Transport unions from across the country will join a protest at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday, 3 January against the new penal law on hit-and-run cases.

Kishan Verma, president of the All Dilli Auto-Taxi Transport Congress Union, said the government should have consulted the stakeholders before finalising these laws.

"We will hold a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar. These laws have the power to ruin families and are akin to capital punishment. Drivers don't hit and run over people deliberately. Sometimes they flee the spot due to the fear of getting attacked by the people. Transport unions from across the country will be joining the protest," Verma told PTI.

The Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh will also participate in the protest on Wednesday and will host another gathering at Rajghat on Thursday, 4 January.

"We will hold a peaceful gathering at Rajghat on Thursday. Unions cutting across party lines will be involved in these gatherings," Rajendra Soni of Delhi Auto Rickshaw Sangh said.