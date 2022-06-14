Treating accused as convicts is unlawful: AIMPLB

The board also demanded that the police first investigate cases of violence, submit their findings before the court and seek directions to initiate action against the accused.



Board's general secretary Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rehmani, in the statement, said instead of initiating action against the individual (read Nupur Sharma) who insulted the Prophet, the government is lodging FIRs and demolishing houses of those who have expressed their protest against such statements. This is unlawful and excessive.



"The BJP took action against the person who insulted the Prophet, but the government has not done anything at all to show that it disapproves of such acts. The government has not initiated any appropriate penal action as per the provisions of law against the person, which is surprising," Rehmani said.