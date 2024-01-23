Tremors felt in Delhi-NCR as major quake jolts China's Xinjiang

A strong earthquake of 7.2 magnitude struck the southern Xinjiang region of China late Monday night, with tremors being felt in some parts of the national capital region.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:7.2, Occurred on 22-01-2024, 23:39:11 IST, Lat: 40.96 & Long: 78.30, Depth: 80 Km, Location: Southern Xinjiang, China," the National Center for Seismology said on X.