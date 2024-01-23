Tremors felt in Delhi-NCR as major quake jolts China's Xinjiang
A strong earthquake of 7.2 magnitude struck the southern Xinjiang region of China late Monday night
Published: 23 Jan 2024, 8:58 AM
A strong earthquake of 7.2 magnitude struck the southern Xinjiang region of China late Monday night, with tremors being felt in some parts of the national capital region.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:7.2, Occurred on 22-01-2024, 23:39:11 IST, Lat: 40.96 & Long: 78.30, Depth: 80 Km, Location: Southern Xinjiang, China," the National Center for Seismology said on X.
The US Geological Survey, which estimated the intensity of the quake at 7 on the Richter Scale, said that it occurred 129 km west by northwest of China's Aykol, and neighbouring Kyrgyzstan, Tajikstan, and Kazakhstan were also impacted.
A magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck southern Xinjiang earlier on Monday too, reports said.
