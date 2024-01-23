Nation

Tremors felt in Delhi-NCR as major quake jolts China's Xinjiang

A strong earthquake of 7.2 magnitude struck the southern Xinjiang region of China late Monday night

The US Geological Survey said that the earthquake occurred 129 km west by northwest of China's Aykol, and neighbouring Kyrgyzstan, Tajikstan, and Kazakhstan were also impacted. (representative image) (photo: National Herald archives)
IANS

A strong earthquake of 7.2 magnitude struck the southern Xinjiang region of China late Monday night, with tremors being felt in some parts of the national capital region.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:7.2, Occurred on 22-01-2024, 23:39:11 IST, Lat: 40.96 & Long: 78.30, Depth: 80 Km, Location: Southern Xinjiang, China," the National Center for Seismology said on X.

The US Geological Survey, which estimated the intensity of the quake at 7 on the Richter Scale, said that it occurred 129 km west by northwest of China's Aykol, and neighbouring Kyrgyzstan, Tajikstan, and Kazakhstan were also impacted.

A magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck southern Xinjiang earlier on Monday too, reports said.


Published: 23 Jan 2024, 8:58 AM
