Japan earthquake survivors struggle to rebuild lives

On New Year's Day, Shinngi Takesono was in his car, when he felt a magnitude 5.7 foreshock. He stopped to call his wife Hatsue, asking her to turn off a heater at home — a potential fire risk.

The 58-year-old is the chief priest of a 500-year-old wooden temple in the center of the small town of Wajima in the northwest of Japan.

Shortly afterwards, 59-year-old Hatsue, who he had gotten married to only five years earlier, texted him back to say she had turned the heater off. It was the last time he heard from her.

When Takesono rushed back to the temple two minutes later, next to which the couple lived in a 45-year-old house, the main quake hit. The shaking was so strong he could not even get out of the car. Then, right in front of his eyes, their house collapsed, its ground floor completely squashed.

He called his wife's name many times. She did not answer. "I wish I had just told her to save herself,” Takesono said full of regret and trying to choke back tears, standing in the temple yard covered with broken roof tiles and debris on January 5.

In the afternoon, two police search units including a sniffer dog began taking turns climbing into the rubble, carrying out loose bits and pieces, and smashing obstacles with heavy tools. However, after well over three hours, they had to give up empty-handed.

Takesono now wants his story to be a cautionary tale to others. In a twist of fate, just a few meters across the street, a large swath of land was reduced to nothing but charcoal and molten plastic and metal, still smoldering four days later, after a massive fire had raged through the famous morning market and lacquerware quarter after the quake. It destroyed about 200 buildings and a legacy, but left Takesono's temple unscathed.